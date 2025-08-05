Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

