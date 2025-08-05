Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Position Lowered by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Veralto by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

