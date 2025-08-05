Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $564.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

