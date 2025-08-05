Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $4.33 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.