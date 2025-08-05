Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 106.3% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Allianz SE increased its stake in Honeywell International by 426.5% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 25,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

