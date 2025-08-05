Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after acquiring an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,081,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.