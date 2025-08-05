Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 268,209 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LEN opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.