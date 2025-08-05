Reviewing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Navient alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 0.89% 4.08% 0.21% SLM 15.46% 21.93% 1.49%

Volatility & Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

97.1% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SLM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Navient pays out 206.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLM pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SLM has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navient and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 3 5 0 1 1.89 SLM 0 1 9 0 2.90

Navient currently has a consensus price target of $13.5625, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. SLM has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.86%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLM is more favorable than Navient.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navient and SLM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $4.43 billion 0.29 $131.00 million $0.31 41.00 SLM $2.62 billion 2.54 $608.33 million $1.99 16.01

SLM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navient. SLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SLM beats Navient on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.