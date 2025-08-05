International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

