Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 233,694 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $45,015,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

Cummins stock opened at $361.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

