Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,598,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VIG opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.