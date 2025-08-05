Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,288 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,373,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

