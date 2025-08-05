Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,439,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

