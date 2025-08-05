Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,869,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,910,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,776 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

