Leisure Capital Management Sells 57 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $710.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $716.48 and a 200 day moving average of $677.63. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

