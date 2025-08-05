Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,815,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 455,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:LOW opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

