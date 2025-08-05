Vision Financial Markets LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,117,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,168 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $386,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

