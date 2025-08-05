Vision Financial Markets LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 477.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 5.1%

BATS:MOAT opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.