Vision Financial Markets LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 477.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 5.1%
BATS:MOAT opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons the Market Can Rally, 2 Ways to Diversify If It Doesn’t
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- A New AI Tailwind Could Come to Boost Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.