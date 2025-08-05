Ithaka Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $784.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $768.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.