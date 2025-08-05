Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 2.3% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $276.13 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $276.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

