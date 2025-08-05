Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 8,318 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,138,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after purchasing an additional 488,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, ArchPoint Investors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

