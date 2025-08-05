Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 76 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,328,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average of $250.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

