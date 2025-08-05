Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $59,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,473,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,851,846,809.12. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,910,750. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

