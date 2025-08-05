Argent Trust Co Sells 149 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

