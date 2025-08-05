Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $124,253,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Corning by 101.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3,441.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.