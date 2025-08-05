Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

