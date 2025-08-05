Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.