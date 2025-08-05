Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.15. The firm has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.