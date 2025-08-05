Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 158,270 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

