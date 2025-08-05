Encompass More Asset Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

