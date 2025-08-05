Encompass More Asset Management Takes $580,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 481.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $503.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.39, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.