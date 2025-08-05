Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 209,297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

