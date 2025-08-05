iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

