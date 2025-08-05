West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,682 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.