95,685 Shares in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDUS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Radius Recycling by 76.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 160.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 3,956.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $846 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $30.04.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.48. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

