Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $386,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BATS JMST opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

