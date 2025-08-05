Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average is $191.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

