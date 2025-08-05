Leisure Capital Management Sells 67,226 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,226 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

