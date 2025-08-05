Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 157,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

