Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

