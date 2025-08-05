McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,541.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,540,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,001,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.