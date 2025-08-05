Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,702,009 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 11.9% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $3,655,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

