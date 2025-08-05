Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,090 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $83,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $725.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

