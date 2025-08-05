Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $84.95 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $84,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KO opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

