Costello Asset Management INC Invests $185,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.