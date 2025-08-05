Farrow Financial Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 4.7% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after buying an additional 411,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after acquiring an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 210,389 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.