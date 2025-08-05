UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.67.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

