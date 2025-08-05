Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hershey by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Hershey by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 199,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.