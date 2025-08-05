Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $288.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.25.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

