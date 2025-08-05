IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 974 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after buying an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,309,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,207,000 after acquiring an additional 299,929 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,886,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

